Previous
Next
Sedum by beckyk365
Photo 1365

Sedum

The sedum is liking this cooler weather too.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
nice colour - and I love the reflection of the chair in the pot :-)
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact