Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1361
Will it fit?
Dug out my wedding dress after being in our basement for 30 years. I had it professionally cleaned first in spite of it being in a special box. It still had a very musty smell.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1361
photos
18
followers
32
following
372% complete
View this month »
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
29th October 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
lovely dress and memories
October 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
Who’s getting married?
October 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close