Previous
West Shore Theater by beckyk365
Photo 1368

West Shore Theater

I hadn’t been to this theater since it was recently renovated. It was really nice inside, there were booths and tables as well as traditional theater seating. Nice food and drink options too.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact