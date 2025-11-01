Sign up
Photo 1369
Found a Hand in the Wall
Back in Conshohocken for the day. Today’s project was installing a fan in their upstairs bathroom. This involved drilling a hole through the outside brick wall, lathe and plaster. Went a lot better than I expected and works great.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
1st November 2025 2:47pm
Annie-Sue
ace
I thought it was a sculpture!
November 3rd, 2025
