Found a Hand in the Wall by beckyk365
Photo 1369

Found a Hand in the Wall

Back in Conshohocken for the day. Today’s project was installing a fan in their upstairs bathroom. This involved drilling a hole through the outside brick wall, lathe and plaster. Went a lot better than I expected and works great.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Annie-Sue ace
I thought it was a sculpture!
November 3rd, 2025  
