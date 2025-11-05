Sign up
Previous
Photo 1373
Hard Puzzle
This 1000 piece puzzle is going to be quite the challenge for me. Luckily I have some extra eyes and hands helping me out 👀
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
5th November 2025 3:20pm
narayani
ace
There’s a lot of cream background there! I used to really enjoy jigsaw puzzles but I’ve lost all patience for them.
November 6th, 2025
