Previous
Hard Puzzle by beckyk365
Photo 1373

Hard Puzzle

This 1000 piece puzzle is going to be quite the challenge for me. Luckily I have some extra eyes and hands helping me out 👀
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
There’s a lot of cream background there! I used to really enjoy jigsaw puzzles but I’ve lost all patience for them.
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact