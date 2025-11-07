Previous
“Camping” by beckyk365
Photo 1374

“Camping”

Tonya invited us to spend the weekend in her camper. Her husband Steve was very sweet to drive the camper to the campground and set everything up for us. Turned out to be a beautiful weekend outside, not too cold and it was a lot of fun.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
