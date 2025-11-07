Sign up
Photo 1374
“Camping”
Tonya invited us to spend the weekend in her camper. Her husband Steve was very sweet to drive the camper to the campground and set everything up for us. Turned out to be a beautiful weekend outside, not too cold and it was a lot of fun.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
7th November 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
