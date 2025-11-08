Previous
Next
Hello there by beckyk365
Photo 1375

Hello there

There was a horse rescue right next to the campground so we had a really nice time watching the horses. This fellow wasted no time coming over to the fence to say hello.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact