Caramelizing by beckyk365
Photo 1377

Caramelizing

Made crème brûlée this weekend and took a stab at the caramelizing step. Al usually does this part, but he was away. I have a hard time keeping one of the buttons pressed on this torch, but I managed to get it done.



10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

