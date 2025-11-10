Sign up
Photo 1377
Caramelizing
Made crème brûlée this weekend and took a stab at the caramelizing step. Al usually does this part, but he was away. I have a hard time keeping one of the buttons pressed on this torch, but I managed to get it done.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
11th November 2025 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
