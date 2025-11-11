Previous
Giving it a try by beckyk365
Photo 1378

Giving it a try

I’m drying orange slices to use in Christmas decorating. I might make a garland or just string them up with twine and hang in the Christmas tree. They also might make a festive garnish in holiday drinks.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
