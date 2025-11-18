Sign up
Photo 1383
Fall leaves
The gorgeous colors of autumn never fail to make me stop and really appreciate its beauty. Just never gets old.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
