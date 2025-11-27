Previous
Happy Thanksgiving! by beckyk365
Photo 1384

Happy Thanksgiving!

Both Ellie and Elise were excited to help prepare our Thanksgiving feast. I usually wear an apron so they wanted to wear one too. Ellie worn one of mine and Elise wore a long sleeve T-shirt to protect her new dress.
