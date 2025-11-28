Previous
Next
Day after Thanksgiving by beckyk365
Photo 1385

Day after Thanksgiving

We don’t normally get a Christmas tree this early. But since the girls were spending a couple extra days at our house, we finally had a chance to decorate the tree together.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
How lovely 😊 I’m looking forward to doing that for the first time this year 🎄
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact