Photo 1385
Day after Thanksgiving
We don’t normally get a Christmas tree this early. But since the girls were spending a couple extra days at our house, we finally had a chance to decorate the tree together.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
1389
photos
18
followers
32
following
380% complete
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
28th November 2025 5:16pm
narayani
ace
How lovely 😊 I’m looking forward to doing that for the first time this year 🎄
December 4th, 2025
