Photo 1386
Mechanicsburg Museum
Filling in a day in November. We took the girls to the Museum to see the Polar Express Christmas exhibit. They loved the train display, there was so much to look at.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Album
2020-2024
