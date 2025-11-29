Previous
Mechanicsburg Museum by beckyk365
Photo 1386

Mechanicsburg Museum

Filling in a day in November. We took the girls to the Museum to see the Polar Express Christmas exhibit. They loved the train display, there was so much to look at.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
