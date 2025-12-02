Previous
One Last Rose by beckyk365
Photo 1386

One Last Rose

Sure is a hardy little thing, considering it’s December 2nd. Only got about two inches which was not too overwhelming. Maybe we’ll have a white Christmas this year.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact