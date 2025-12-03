Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1388
Taken yesterday after it stopped snowing. Was busy today decorating for Christmas and still getting the house back together after Thanksgiving. Also made a lemon sponge pie.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1388
photos
18
followers
32
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
2nd December 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close