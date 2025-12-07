Sign up
Photo 1392
Very Last One
Picked a bouquet of these about a week ago. Should’ve taken a photo then, this is all that’s left. Everything else is covered in snow.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Annie-Sue
ace
I think this is delicate and lovely display :-)
December 7th, 2025
BeckyJo
@anniesue
thank you!
December 7th, 2025
