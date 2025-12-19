Previous
Longwood Gardens by beckyk365
Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens never disappoints. At Christmastime it’s always a matter of how the weather cooperates. This year it was very mild and dry. Last year it rained buckets. It’s always hard to know which photo to choose because there are so many beautiful sights. this is a photo of the new conservatory that opened last winter. It took us a minute to warm up to it because it’s so different from the historical conservatory built in 1920. But I think we’ve learned to really appreciate its beauty and uniqueness.
