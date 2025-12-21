Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1399
New Fireplace
Earlier this year, we did some updates to our family room, including removing the coal stove that was in this fireplace. We replaced it with a propane stove, which is much nicer to look at.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1399
photos
18
followers
32
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
19th December 2025 10:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close