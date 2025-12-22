Sign up
Photo 1400
Holiday French 75
Prepping to make the spiced cranberry simple syrup for our holiday cocktails. Never had a French 75 before, but it sure looks good.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
