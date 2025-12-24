Previous
‘Twas the Night Before by beckyk365
Playing around alittle with my phone while all is quiet. Making cookies and another batch of lasagna before everyone arrives tomorrow morning. Merry Christmas Eve to all!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Peter Dulis ace
love it
December 24th, 2025  
