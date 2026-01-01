Previous
Next
Happy New Year’s by beckyk365
Photo 1402

Happy New Year’s

Happy New Year’s Day actually, since it was after midnight. No pictures of our annual pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Completely forgot to take a picture. Hope that’s not bad luck!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact