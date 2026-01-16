Previous
Next
Nursery kitty by beckyk365
Photo 1411

Nursery kitty

One of my favorite nurseries has four resident cats. I’m very glad they spend winter inside.They’re very sweet, I really need to learn their names.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact