We got a couple inches of snow last night. It always makes a gray winter landscape a bit prettier. Of course a beautiful sunset doesn’t hurt either.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
