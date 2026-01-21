Previous
Windy Day by beckyk365
Windy Day

This hydrangea flower head came blowing by my feet today. I chased it down and brought it inside. It was so perfectly shaped.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
