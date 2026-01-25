Previous
Next
Snow Day by beckyk365
Photo 1420

Snow Day

No beautiful snow pictures, it was quite gloomy all day. But I did make some sticky buns! It was quite the project, I’m not used to making yeast breads. Does take some practice before you know what you’re doing.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact