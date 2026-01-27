Previous
Brunch by beckyk365
Photo 1421

Brunch

Had a very busy but fun day. Glad the snow didn’t hold us back. Got my nails done, met friends to go mother of the bride wedding dress shopping and then went out for breakfast/lunch. This avocado smash eggs Benedict was amazing!
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
