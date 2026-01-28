Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1422
Done!
I borrowed this puzzle from a friend. Loved all the little vintage ornaments. Made the puzzle go really fast. Even for me, because I can’t sit too long!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1422
photos
19
followers
33
following
389% complete
View this month »
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
28th January 2026 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
that's lovely - with its sweep of colour too
January 29th, 2026
BeckyJo
Yes I thought so too!
@anniesue
January 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close