Lunar New Year Celebration by beckyk365
Photo 1434

Lunar New Year Celebration

Last weekend we went to the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore for a Lunar New Year program. There were fun art projects for kids which the girls always love and of course the dragon dance.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
Nice
March 1st, 2026  
