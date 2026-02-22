Previous
Because we were expecting a snowstorm, we couldn’t hang out like we normally do. The girls were disappointed but felt alittle bit better after we spent some time playing with the magnatiles and their stuffies.
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
And pikachu!
March 1st, 2026  
