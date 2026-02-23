Previous
Monday by beckyk365
Monday

We did get the storm as predicted. About 5 inches, not quite as much as we expected. It was a very wet heavy snow so it coated every single branch and twig.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
It looks so beautiful
March 1st, 2026  
