Cherry Plums by beckyk365
Photo 1437

Cherry Plums

I couldn’t resist buying these cherry plums I saw at Costco. I’ve never seen them before. They’re from South Africa. They were good! Thought of you @seacreature
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
They look delicious
March 1st, 2026  
