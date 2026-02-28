Previous
New Restaurant by beckyk365
Photo 1439

New Restaurant

We tried a new Japanese restaurant today. It was so delicious, I ate way too much. I’m not the best with chopsticks but I had a bit more success today.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great food shot. Looks delicious
March 1st, 2026  
Desi
Looks delicious. So nice when you find a new place that doesn't disappoint
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact