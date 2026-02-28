Sign up
Previous
Photo 1439
New Restaurant
We tried a new Japanese restaurant today. It was so delicious, I ate way too much. I’m not the best with chopsticks but I had a bit more success today.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1439
photos
19
followers
34
following
394% complete
View this month »
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
28th February 2026 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Great food shot. Looks delicious
March 1st, 2026
Desi
Looks delicious. So nice when you find a new place that doesn't disappoint
March 1st, 2026
