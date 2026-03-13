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Blue 2 by beckyk365
Photo 1451

Blue 2

A friend gave Al a couple boxes of these. Love the color but probably one of my least favorite type of candy out there. They were a lot softer than I remembered, so I’ll give it that.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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