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Yellow 3 by beckyk365
Photo 1456

Yellow 3

Itty bitty signs of spring.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Barb ace
Beautiful yellow crocuses! I don't have any, so especially enjoy seeing yours!😊
March 18th, 2026  
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