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Pink by beckyk365
Photo 1460

Pink

This was actually taken in Maryland about a week ago. Two hours south of us is always a bit ahead when it comes to spring blooms. This was probably the first blooming tree I had seen so I was pretty excited.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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