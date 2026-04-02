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Photo 1469
Painting Eggs
Last Easter, I bought them wooden Easter eggs to paint which they weren’t in the least interested in. This year they were all about it.
2nd April 2026
2nd Apr 26
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BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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2020-2024
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iPhone 16
Taken
2nd April 2026 11:16am
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