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Painting Eggs by beckyk365
Photo 1469

Painting Eggs

Last Easter, I bought them wooden Easter eggs to paint which they weren’t in the least interested in. This year they were all about it.
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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