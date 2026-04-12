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Forget what These are Called by beckyk365
Photo 1475

Forget what These are Called

They’re right in front of the house. Not my favorite but they do keep their leaves all winter. Every spring they get these bell shaped little flowers that the bees love.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Very pretty
April 18th, 2026  
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