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Previous
Photo 1475
Building a shed
I’m not, but Alan and Ben are at Ben’s house. Today is roof day. Luckily it’s a pretty small shed because it is getting hot outside.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
14th April 2026 11:05am
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Corinne
ace
I thoughts it was art !
April 14th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
these are wonderful ! How they pick up colour :-)
April 14th, 2026
BeckyJo
@anniesue
yes it caught my eye right away!
April 14th, 2026
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