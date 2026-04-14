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Building a shed by beckyk365
Photo 1475

Building a shed

I’m not, but Alan and Ben are at Ben’s house. Today is roof day. Luckily it’s a pretty small shed because it is getting hot outside.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Corinne ace
I thoughts it was art !
April 14th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
these are wonderful ! How they pick up colour :-)
April 14th, 2026  
BeckyJo
@anniesue yes it caught my eye right away!
April 14th, 2026  
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