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Previous
Photo 1480
Japanese Rose
My parents had one of these in our backyard when I was growing up. So when it blooms every spring it always brings back a lot of memories.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Photo Details
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Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
16th April 2026 5:32pm
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narayani
ace
Nice to have memories in your garden.
April 18th, 2026
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