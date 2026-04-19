Previous
Breakfast Prep by beckyk365
Photo 1482

Breakfast Prep

Getting things ready for the pecan, banana and strawberry waffles. I love homemade waffles, especially when they don’t stick to the waffle iron.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact