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Photo 1523
After the recital
We went to Maryland today to watch Elise in her ballet recital. It was a Western theme this year. Ellie doesn’t do dance anymore but she was excited to give Elise her bouquet of flowers afterwards.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
27th June 2026 1:50pm
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narayani
ace
Cute candid shot
June 30th, 2026
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