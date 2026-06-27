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After the recital by beckyk365
Photo 1523

After the recital

We went to Maryland today to watch Elise in her ballet recital. It was a Western theme this year. Ellie doesn’t do dance anymore but she was excited to give Elise her bouquet of flowers afterwards.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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narayani ace
Cute candid shot
June 30th, 2026  
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