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Coneflowers by beckyk365
Photo 1524

Coneflowers

I’m really happy with the three different coneflowers that I planted last year. I wasn’t sure if the colors would come back true but they sure did.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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narayani ace
Gorgeous!
June 30th, 2026  
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