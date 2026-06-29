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Previous
Photo 1525
First bloom
This is the first bloom of the dwarf butterfly bush in our backyard. It has a bunch of blooms so it should look real nice once it gets going. Hopefully the butterflies find it.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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2020-2024
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iPhone 16
Taken
29th June 2026 6:07pm
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Barb
ace
Beautiful! Mine is very tiny! I hope this one survives and grows to produce a gorgeous bloom like this!
June 30th, 2026
narayani
ace
This is stunning!! Mine hasn’t flowered for ages 😢
June 30th, 2026
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