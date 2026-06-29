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First bloom by beckyk365
Photo 1525

First bloom

This is the first bloom of the dwarf butterfly bush in our backyard. It has a bunch of blooms so it should look real nice once it gets going. Hopefully the butterflies find it.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Barb ace
Beautiful! Mine is very tiny! I hope this one survives and grows to produce a gorgeous bloom like this!
June 30th, 2026  
narayani ace
This is stunning!! Mine hasn’t flowered for ages 😢
June 30th, 2026  
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