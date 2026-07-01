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Blueberry Galette by beckyk365
Photo 1526

Blueberry Galette

Grrrr… it cracked when I’m was checking to see if the bottom was done. Luckily it didn’t lose too much of the juice. Happy July!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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