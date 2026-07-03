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Hey Mr Toad by beckyk365
Photo 1529

Hey Mr Toad

Welcome to my garden. Feel free to eat any slugs and bugs.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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