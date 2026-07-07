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Previous
Photo 1533
Power is back!
And the sun is out. Good to be outside working in the garden.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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BeckyJo
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@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
7th July 2026 7:54pm
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narayani
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These are gorgeous! Glad your power is back on.
July 8th, 2026
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