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Eric Rock by beckyk365
Photo 1538

Eric Rock

This was the other troll that was in Ninigret Park with Greta Granite. I think I liked Greta better because she was decorated with seashells.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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