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Wild Bergamot by beckyk365
Photo 1539

Wild Bergamot

This is wild Bergamot according to the iPhone identification thingy. I really had no idea what it was, but looked very pretty in a field of wild flowers.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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