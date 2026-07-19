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Echinacea by beckyk365
Photo 1540

Echinacea

This is a flower bed in front of our house. I never planted white coneflowers, so I’m not really sure what’s going on here. But it looks pretty.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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