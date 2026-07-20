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Windows by beckyk365
Photo 1541

Windows

Getting new windows in the sunroom today. One of those long overdue projects we’ve been wanting to do.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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